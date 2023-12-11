BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.380-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $262.0 million-$264.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.0 million. BOX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.420-1.430 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.93. BOX has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $34.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $330,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,477,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,615,546.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $330,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,477,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,615,546.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,693.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $786,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of BOX by 318.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 201.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at $94,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

