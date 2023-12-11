Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $265.00

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$265.00 and last traded at C$265.00, with a volume of 39479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$260.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$295.00 price objective on Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$274.08.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. The firm has a market cap of C$5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$246.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$245.29.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C($0.18). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of C$989.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$987.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 8.7054108 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.199 dividend. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

