Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Sets New 1-Year High at $265.00

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$265.00 and last traded at C$265.00, with a volume of 39479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$260.66.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$295.00 price target on Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$240.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$274.08.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$246.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$245.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. The stock has a market cap of C$5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C($0.18). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of C$989.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$987.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 8.7054108 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.199 dividend. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

