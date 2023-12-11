Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.850-4.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:BRC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,265. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.13. Brady has a 52-week low of $44.71 and a 52-week high of $58.20.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.01 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

BRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,253.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $134,555.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Brady by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Brady by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

