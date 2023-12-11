Braidwell LP Invests $38.79 Million in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 717,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,785,000. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.3% of Braidwell LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,279.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,628 shares of company stock valued at $20,070,814 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $54.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

