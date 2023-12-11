Braidwell LP Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Braidwell LP bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $13,296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 39.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

Danaher Stock Down 0.5 %

DHR stock opened at $216.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.51. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $249.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

