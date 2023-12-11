Braidwell LP Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,111,842,000 after purchasing an additional 406,136,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,111,439,000 after buying an additional 633,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,116,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,414,693,000 after acquiring an additional 55,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,544,130,000 after purchasing an additional 194,602 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO stock opened at $489.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $473.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.75.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

