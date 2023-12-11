Brandywine Managers LLC Buys 9,742 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Brandywine Managers LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 67,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $61.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

