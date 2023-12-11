Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Raised to $75.00 at BTIG Research

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Braze from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.58.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $54.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.29. Braze has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $58.67. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.12%. Braze’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 15,522 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $739,778.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Braze news, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 15,522 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $739,778.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $477,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,824,286.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,637 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,031. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Braze by 296.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Braze by 20.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after acquiring an additional 899,894 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Braze by 12,400.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after acquiring an additional 845,194 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Braze by 180.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,053,000 after acquiring an additional 826,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Braze by 167.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,467,000 after acquiring an additional 810,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

