Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.270–0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $465.0 million-$466.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.0 million. Braze also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to -0.050–0.040 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Braze from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Braze from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.58.

Braze stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 923,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,247. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29. Braze has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $58.67.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $257,048.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,448,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $257,048.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,448,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $477,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,824,286.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,637 shares of company stock worth $9,767,031. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Braze by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Braze by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Braze by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 102,298 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Braze by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 61,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Braze by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

