Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.92

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as €79.92 ($85.94) and last traded at €79.86 ($85.87), with a volume of 242835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €79.18 ($85.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €72.50. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

