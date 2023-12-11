Bridger Management LLC Has $34.30 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bridger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 61,100 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 11.4% of Bridger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $34,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $61.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $62.25.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

