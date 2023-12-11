Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 342,172 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% in the second quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 148,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 605,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 18,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,886,000 after purchasing an additional 290,577 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,942,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,904,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

