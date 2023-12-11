Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Lifted by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $63.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,008.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,383,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,539. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $416.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $901.10 and a 200-day moving average of $871.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $540.91 and a 52 week high of $1,009.98.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 74.67%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

