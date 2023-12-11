Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $995.00 to $1,015.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 1,254,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 2,514,507 shares.The stock last traded at $988.37 and had previously closed at $944.30.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $411.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $901.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $871.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.67% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

