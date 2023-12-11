Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Laura Matlin Sells 4,090 Shares

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $196.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on BR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,559,000 after purchasing an additional 943,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,243,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.