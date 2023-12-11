Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.570-7.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.09. 487,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,466. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.07 and its 200-day moving average is $174.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $196.52.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.84%.

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BR

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,475 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,452 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.