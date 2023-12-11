Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.81. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYFC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 60.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 711,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.