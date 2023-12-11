Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Up to $16.77

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.77, but opened at $17.20. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 896 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank set a $27.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Desjardins set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -419.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.05). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -624.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 237,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Further Reading

