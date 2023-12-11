Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.61

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.61 and last traded at $35.61, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

Brother Industries Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

