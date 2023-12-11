Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.61

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.61 and last traded at $35.61, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.
Brother Industries Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.71.
About Brother Industries
Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.
Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.