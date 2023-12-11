Brown Capital Management LLC Has $223.56 Million Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Brown Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,938,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,619 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software accounts for approximately 3.2% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $223,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Guidewire Software by 2,040.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,821,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,802,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,080,000 after purchasing an additional 882,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $47,584,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 720,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,800,000 after purchasing an additional 560,801 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $698,277.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $698,277.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,622 shares of company stock worth $5,339,902 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 1.0 %

GWRE stock opened at $97.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.28 and a twelve month high of $102.41. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average of $85.07.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.