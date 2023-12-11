Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 46.4% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $135,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

MCD stock opened at $285.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

