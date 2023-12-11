BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.180-8.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.7 billion-$7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.0 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOOO. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$141.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.20.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.71. 93,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,225. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41. BRP has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 150.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth about $52,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

