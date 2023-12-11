Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $150.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.14.

Shares of BLDR opened at $147.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $63.52 and a one year high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,620 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,774 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 80.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,516,000 after purchasing an additional 874,268 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

