Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLDR. B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.14.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $147.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.65. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $63.52 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

