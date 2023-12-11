BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Holdings Lowered by Ionic Capital Management LLC

Ionic Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Free Report) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,820 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BurgerFi International were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BurgerFi International Stock Up 33.3 %

Shares of BFIIW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 3,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,625. BurgerFi International, LLC has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

