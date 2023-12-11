Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.720-5.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.7 billion-$9.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.7 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 3.100-3.250 EPS.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $1.49 on Monday, hitting $177.77. 840,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,515. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.28.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BURL

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.