Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.100-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 5.720-5.870 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BURL. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.26.

NYSE:BURL traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.77. 840,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,515. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after purchasing an additional 415,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,515,000 after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,609,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

