Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 474,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 660,101 shares.The stock last traded at $16.67 and had previously closed at $16.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CABA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.42.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $146,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 552.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 42,078 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $3,753,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 84.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 26.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

