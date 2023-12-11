Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Trading Up 4.2%

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $270.82 and last traded at $270.82. Approximately 591,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,623,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $661,533.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,665,958.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,118. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.