CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAMP. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 6th.

CalAmp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.12. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 7.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

