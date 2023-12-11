Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.100-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of CAL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.54. 320,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,798. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.88. Caleres has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Caleres’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $399,000.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 637,926 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,932.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 12,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $329,988.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 612,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,254,903.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $399,000.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 637,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,932.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,632 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,277. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Caleres by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 2.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Caleres by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

