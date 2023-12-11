Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $18.19

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.19, but opened at $18.98. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 1,830 shares trading hands.

CALT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a market cap of $557.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.09 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

