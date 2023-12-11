Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.090-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.3 billion-$9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.4 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Campbell Soup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.14.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,183,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,573. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Campbell Soup by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,060,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,798,000 after buying an additional 233,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

