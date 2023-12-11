Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Raised to $47.00 at Piper Sandler

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Shares of CPB opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 55.85%.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 167,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.4% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 144.8% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

