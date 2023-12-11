Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Target Price to C$5.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TVE. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.25.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TVE

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

TVE opened at C$3.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 2.38. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$506.37 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.2750896 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.