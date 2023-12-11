Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Target Price to $185.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VEEV. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Veeva Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.14.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $172.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.16. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,030 shares of company stock valued at $9,738,855 in the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.8% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,686,000 after acquiring an additional 121,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

