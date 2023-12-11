Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) to Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Bioventus from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $396.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. Bioventus has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $5.52.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.34 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 36.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bioventus will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bioventus by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Bioventus by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

