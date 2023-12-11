Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on CAR.UN. Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$56.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.50 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.63.
CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.
