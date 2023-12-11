Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Position Boosted by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,490 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

CM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.97. 224,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,512. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.6623 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on CM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

