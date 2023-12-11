Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6623 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.