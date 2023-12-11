Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CWB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.73.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded down C$0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$30.51. 240,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,824. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.96. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$22.96 and a 12 month high of C$31.62.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of C$291.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7156511 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

