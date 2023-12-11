Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$34.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CWB. CSFB lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.73.

CWB traded down C$0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching C$30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 240,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,824. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.96. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$22.96 and a one year high of C$31.62.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$291.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7156511 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

