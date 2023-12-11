Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Updates FY 2030 Earnings Guidance

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2030 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 40.000- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $307.14.

CSL stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $295.62. 363,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,283. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

