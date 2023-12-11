Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.620-0.960 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion.

Shares of CTLT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.92. 2,114,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,056. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.19.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

