Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Sets New 1-Year High at $179.45

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $179.45 and last traded at $178.00, with a volume of 967929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 92.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,652,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,077,000 after purchasing an additional 116,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,600,000 after purchasing an additional 43,446 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after purchasing an additional 289,048 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,266,000 after purchasing an additional 342,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

