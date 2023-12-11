CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.86

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.86 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 164076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

CBS Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

