Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Director David Dalvey Sells 5,000 Shares

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) Director David Dalvey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Celcuity Price Performance

CELC stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 99,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,080. Celcuity Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CELC. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Celcuity from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Celcuity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celcuity

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Celcuity by 143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Celcuity by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Celcuity by 50.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 170,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celcuity

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.