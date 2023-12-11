Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.700- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.5 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 2.360-2.360 EPS.

CLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.28.

Shares of Celestica stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.70. 2,156,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. Celestica has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $28.39.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Celestica will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Celestica by 25.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 35.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 69.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

